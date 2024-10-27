Travis Sanheim News: Erupts for three points in loss

Sanheim scored twice and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Sanheim had a standout effort in the loss. He's improved on offense recently, with all five of his points this season coming over the last four games. Sanheim still didn't see steady power-play time Sunday, even with Egor Zamula scratched and Cam York (upper body) on injured reserve. The 28-year-old Sanheim has added 26 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over nine contests, but his offense is likely to struggle if he's stuck in a mostly defensive role.