Travis Sanheim News: Three-point effort in OT win

Sanheim produced a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

The 28-year-old blueliner opened the scoring just 2:31 into the first period, then helped set up both the tying tally by Bobby Brink in the third period and Matvei Michkov's OT winner. Sanheim had just one point, an assist, in his prior seven games, and on the season he's delivered four goals and nine points in 17 contests with 38 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 15 hits, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating.