Trent Miner News: Set to make first NHL start

Miner will make his first NHL start during Wednesday's road game against Chicago, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Miner made his NHL debut in mid-November and turned aside 12 of 13 shots (.923 save percentage) in relief during a loss to the Capitals. He was recalled by the Avalanche on Friday since Scott Wedgewood (lower body) was placed on injured reserve, and Miner will make his first NHL start in a favorable matchup, as the Blackhawks are averaging just 2.53 goals per game this season, which is tied for the second-worst mark in the league.