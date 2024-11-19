Trevor Zegras News: Dishes pair of helpers

Zegras recorded two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Zegras played an integral role in the win, helping out on third-period goals by Alex Killorn and Leo Carlsson to lift the Ducks to the lead. This was the first multi-point effort of the campaign for Zegras, who has a goal and two assists over his last three outings. The 23-year-old forward is at six points, 34 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 18 appearances, but at least for now, he's trending in the right direction after a slow start over the first month-plus of the season.