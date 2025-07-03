Trey Fix-Wolansky News: Lands two-way deal

Fix-Wolansky signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Fix-Wolansky played exclusively for AHL Cleveland last year, racking up 26 goals, 34 assists and 73 PIM over 65 regular-season appearances. He'll join a new organization for the 2025-26 campaign, but he hasn't made more than 11 regular-season NHL appearances in a single year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend most of his time in the minors this season.