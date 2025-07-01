Tristan Allard News: Inks entry-level deal

Allard signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Allard had seven goals, nine assists and 36 PIM across 45 regular-season appearances with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25. The 23-year-old forward has spent the last two years in the minors and doesn't have any NHL experience yet. He will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.