Tristan Jarry News: Allows two goals in win

Jarry stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Jarry's winning streak is up to four games. The final score made it look more lopsided than it was -- the Penguins didn't have a multi-goal lead until Blake Lizotte's empty-netter in the final minute, so Jarry had to be sharp. The 29-year-old goalie improved to 5-3-1 with a 3.68 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 10 appearances. He looks to have regained the No. 1 job in Pittsburgh, though he'll be a fade in fantasy for Tuesday's matchup against the Avalanche.