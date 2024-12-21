Tristan Jarry News: First off Saturday

Jarry was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he will defend the road net Saturday versus New Jersey.

Jarry is coming off a 22-save effort in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Nashville to improve to 4-1-1 through six outings in December. He has posted a 7-4-2 record with a 3.62 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. New Jersey ranks seventh in the league with 3.31 goals per game in 2024-25.