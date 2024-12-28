Fantasy Hockey
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Gives up five goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Jarry allowed five goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders. The last goal was an empty-netter.

Jarry had won seven of 10 outings entering the holiday break, but the Islanders gave him a rude welcome back to action Saturday. This was the fifth time in his last 11 starts that Jarry allowed four or more goals. He's now at a 8-6-2 record with a 3.58 GAA and an .885 save percentage over 17 starts. Alex Nedeljkovic is likely to start on home ice in Sunday's rematch versus the Islanders.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
