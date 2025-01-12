Fantasy Hockey
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Needed in relief against Sens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Jarry stopped all five shots he faced after replacing Alex Nedeljkovic midway through the second period during Saturday's 5-0 loss to Ottawa.

The Senators took their foot off the gas over the final half of the game with a comfortable 5-0, and Jarry wasn't really tested. The 29-year-old goalie hasn't won a game since Christmas, going 0-1-2 over his last four appearances, but his 2.73 GAA and .900 save percentage is superior to Nedeljkovic's recent work. The duo will likely work in a timeshare unless one of then can heat up and seize the top job.

