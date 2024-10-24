Tristan Jarry News: Not on road trip

Jarry is back in Pittsburgh to work on his form, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Jarry went 1-1-0 with 12 goals allowed on 73 shots (.836 save percentage) over his first three games of the year. With the 29-year-old back in Pittsburgh, it's safe to say he won't play Friday in Edmonton or Saturday in Vancouver, but he could get a chance to get back on track as soon as Tuesday's game versus the Wild. Jarry will have his work cut out for him in regards to regaining playing time, as the Penguins still have Alex Nedeljkovic and Joel Blomqvist on the NHL roster.