Tristan Jarry News: Stuck with another loss
Jarry gave up three goals on 29 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Jarry couldn't stop a Nino Niederreiter shot early in the first period, and he allowed a goal in each frame to take his third straight loss since returning from a conditioning stint. His last two efforts have at least been in the range of respectable, but he's yet to allow fewer than three goals in a game, and that's often a mark the Penguins can't cover -- the team has scored at least three goals in just four of 10 contests in November. Jarry is now 1-3-1 with a 4.41 GAA and an .869 save percentage through six starts. Alex Nedeljkovic will likely get the nod Saturday versus Utah.
