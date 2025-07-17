Ty Smith News: Bound for Russia
Smith agreed to terms on a contract with Dinamo Minsk (KHL) on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Smith was not given a qualifying offer by the Penguins this offseason, and it appears he has been unable to land an NHL deal. The 25-year-old blueliner saw action in eight games for the Hurricanes last year in which he generated one goal on 14 shots, one assist and two hits while averaging just 13:40 of ice time. Given his age, it's possible Smith will get another shot at an NHL deal, but he will need to impress in the KHL first.
Ty Smith
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now