Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Ty Smith headshot

Ty Smith News: Bound for Russia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Smith agreed to terms on a contract with Dinamo Minsk (KHL) on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Smith was not given a qualifying offer by the Penguins this offseason, and it appears he has been unable to land an NHL deal. The 25-year-old blueliner saw action in eight games for the Hurricanes last year in which he generated one goal on 14 shots, one assist and two hits while averaging just 13:40 of ice time. Given his age, it's possible Smith will get another shot at an NHL deal, but he will need to impress in the KHL first.

Ty Smith
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
