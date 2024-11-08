Tye Kartye News: Manages assist in win

Kartye notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Kartye was scratched Tuesday versus the Avalanche, so it's positive to see him get on the scoresheet in his return to the lineup. The 23-year-old hasn't done much on offense with two points through 14 appearances, but he's added 14 shots on net, 48 hits, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating. Kartye's spot in the lineup should be safe for a while longer, but he could face a challenge for playing time once the Kraken can deploy Daniel Sprong, who was acquired from the Canucks on Friday but won't be available for roughly a week while he sorts through his visa paperwork.