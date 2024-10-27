Tyler Kleven News: Logs first point of season

Kleven notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The helper was Kleven's first point in eight games this season, matching his output from nine NHL contests in 2023-24. The 22-year-old defenseman has been a regular on the Senators' third pairing as one of three left-shot blueliners on the roster. He's added nine shots on net, 15 hits, 11 blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating. Kleven is unlikely to score enough to help in fantasy, but he's racking up plenty of production in the physical categories.