Tyler Pitlick News: Signs with hometown team

Pitlick signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Pitlick, a Minneapolis native, will come home for the first time in his career. The 33-year-old was on an AHL contract for much of 2024-25 before earning a two-way deal with the Bruins in March. He rebuilt some value with 46 points in 59 regular-season games for AHL Providence. Pitlick will be in contention for bottom-six minutes for the Wild this season.