Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyler Seguin headshot

Tyler Seguin Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 11:00am

Seguin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

The move is retroactive to Dec. 1, meaning Seguin will miss at least the next four games, starting with Monday's matchup versus Utah. The 32-year-old forward has been managing a lower-body issue this season, and it will keep him on the shelf for the next little while, per Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars. Seguin has nine goals, 20 points and 43 shots on net through 19 appearances this season. Logan Stankoven (lower body) will replace Seguin in Monday's lineup.

Tyler Seguin
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now