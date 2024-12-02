Tyler Seguin Injury: Lands on IR

Seguin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

The move is retroactive to Dec. 1, meaning Seguin will miss at least the next four games, starting with Monday's matchup versus Utah. The 32-year-old forward has been managing a lower-body issue this season, and it will keep him on the shelf for the next little while, per Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars. Seguin has nine goals, 20 points and 43 shots on net through 19 appearances this season. Logan Stankoven (lower body) will replace Seguin in Monday's lineup.