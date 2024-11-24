Tyler Seguin News: Posts helper in win

Seguin logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Seguin saw a four-game point streak end Wednesday versus the Sharks before he bounced back Saturday. The 32-year-old set up Matt Duchene's go-ahead goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Seguin continues to impress from the second line with seven goals, nine helpers, 35 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 15 appearances. He should be good to play in four of the next five games, but a back-to-back Dec. 1 versus the Jets and Dec. 2 against Utah will likely lead to Seguin sitting out a game for injury management purposes as he navigates a lingering lower-body issue.