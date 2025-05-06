Tyler Tucker Injury: Dealing with long-term injury

According to general manager Doug Armstrong, Tucker (lower body) would have been sidelined for the remainder of the postseason if the Blues had advanced past the first round, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Tuesday.

Tucker was injured against the Jets in Game 4 of St. Louis' first-round series defeat. The 25-year-old logged one goal, four PIM and 12 hits over three postseason appearances. Armstrong did not provide any information with respect to Tucker's recovery timeline, so it's currently unclear if the left-shot defenseman will be ready for training camp in 2025-26.