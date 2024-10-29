Tyson Foerster News: Buries opening goal

Foerster scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Bruins.

Foerster opened the scoring at 5:32 of the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 22-year-old winger hadn't scored since Opening Night, and he was a scratch last Tuesday amid a slump. Through nine appearances, he has two goals, one assist, 11 shots on net, seven hits, 19 PIM and a minus-4 rating. When in the lineup, Foerster has often played in a top-six role with power-play time, but that could change if his production continues to lag.