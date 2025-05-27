Tyson Jugnauth News: Inks entry-level deal

Jugnauth agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Seattle on Tuesday.

Jugnauth is coming off a fantastic season with WHL Portland, in which he recorded 13 goals and 76 assists in 65 regular-season contests before adding another 33 points in 18 postseason outings. Selected by the Kraken in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Jugnauth figures to spend some time in the minors developing his game before making the jump to the NHL.