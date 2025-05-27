Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyson Jugnauth headshot

Tyson Jugnauth News: Inks entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Jugnauth agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Seattle on Tuesday.

Jugnauth is coming off a fantastic season with WHL Portland, in which he recorded 13 goals and 76 assists in 65 regular-season contests before adding another 33 points in 18 postseason outings. Selected by the Kraken in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Jugnauth figures to spend some time in the minors developing his game before making the jump to the NHL.

Tyson Jugnauth
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now