Tyson Kozak News: Secures three-year contract

Kozak put pen to paper on a three-year, $2.325 million contract with Buffalo on Tuesday.

Kozak's new deal starts out as a two-way contract for the first two years before switching to a one-way deal for the 2027-28 campaign. Given the nature of the agreement, the 22-year-old center should probably be expected to spend the bulk of 2025-26 in the minors with AHL Rochester. During his rookie campaign, Kozak notched three goals and two assists in 21 regular-season tilts with the Sabres.