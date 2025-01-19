Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Luukkonen (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Monday's road game against Seattle, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen participated in Sunday's practice but has some nagging injury issues. After being recalled from the AHL on Saturday, Devon Levi could face the Kraken, while James Reimer may occupy the backup role. However, Luukkonen believes he could start Tuesday's road matchup versus Vancouver. He has a 14-14-4 record with a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 33 appearances this season.

