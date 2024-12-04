Urho Vaakanainen Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Vaakanainen (upper body) was put on injured reserve Wednesday.

Vaakanainen hasn't played since Nov. 13, so he can be activated at any time, but it seems safe to believe Anaheim wouldn't have made this move unless he wasn't an option for Wednesday's tilt against Vegas. The 25-year-old has an assist and seven blocks in five appearances in 2024-25. Cam Fowler (upper body) was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move.