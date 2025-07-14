Victor Eklund News: Signs entry-level contract

Eklund signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Monday.

Eklund accounted for 19 goals and 31 points in 42 regular-season games with Djurgardens IF of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan in 2024-25. He added five assists and seven points in 16 qualification games to get the club back into the SHL for the 2025-26 campaign. After being selected by the Islanders with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Eklund will probably remain in Sweden for now.