Victor Eklund News: Signs entry-level contract
Eklund signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Monday.
Eklund accounted for 19 goals and 31 points in 42 regular-season games with Djurgardens IF of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan in 2024-25. He added five assists and seven points in 16 qualification games to get the club back into the SHL for the 2025-26 campaign. After being selected by the Islanders with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Eklund will probably remain in Sweden for now.
