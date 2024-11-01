Fantasy Hockey
Victor Hedman News: Produces two power-play assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Hedman logged two power-play assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Hedman helped out on tallies by Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel. After going without a point during the Lightning's most recent homestand, Hedman has found his offense on the road with three assists over the last two games. All but one of his 11 points this season have come away from Amalie Arena, though that should eventually even out. The 33-year-old defenseman has added 33 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-4 rating through 11 contests overall.

