Victor Olofsson Injury: Assigned to AHL for conditioning

Olofsson (lower body) was assigned to AHL Henderson on a conditioning loan Monday.

Olofsson has been dealing with a lower-body injury for just over a month, and he was transferred to long-term injured reserve last week. However, he's now off injured reserve, per the NHL media site, and his conditioning assignment signals that he's likely getting closer to returning to game action for the Golden Knights. Over four appearances to begin the season, Olofsson tallied three goals, a hit and a blocked shot while averaging 15:03 of ice time.