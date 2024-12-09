Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Resumes skating

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday that Arvidsson (undisclosed) has resumed skating, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Arvidsson has been out for nearly a month due to his undisclosed injury, and Knoblauch said last week that the 31-year-old winger didn't have a timetable to return. However, Knoblauch indicated Monday that he hopes Arvidsson will be able to practice with the team this week. Arvidsson could be eased into action once he's cleared for team practices, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.