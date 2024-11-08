Vince Dunn Injury: Return not imminent

Dunn (upper body) is set to resume skating around Sunday, but he won't be ready to play for roughly three weeks, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Dunn's already missed 10 games as of Friday, and it appears his absence will linger much longer than the minimum required by his placement on long-term injured reserve. Ryker Evans will continue to hold down a power-play role while Josh Mahura stays in the lineup during Dunn's absence.