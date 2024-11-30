Vince Dunn News: Activated from LTIR

Dunn (upper body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Following a 19-game absence, Dunn is poised to return to the lineup Saturday against San Jose. He has generated one goal, two assists, 10 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and four hits across four appearances this season. Dunn will probably occupy a top-four role and get power-play time versus the Sharks.