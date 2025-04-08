Fantasy Hockey
Vince Dunn News: Adds power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Dunn notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to Utah.

Dunn has six helpers over his last nine contests, though just two of them have come on the power play. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 38 points over 59 appearances this season, a fair bit behind the 46-point effort he had over the same number of games in 2023-24. Dunn has added 11 power-play points, 133 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 2024-25 while remaining on the top pairing when healthy.

