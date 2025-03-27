Vince Dunn News: Hands out helper

Dunn notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Dunn has a helper in three straight contests and has earned seven assists over his last 11 outings. The defenseman is up to 35 points, 125 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 53 appearances this season. This was one of his strongest games of the season in an all-around sense, but he's been good throughout March.