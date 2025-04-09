Fantasy Hockey
Vincent Desharnais headshot

Vincent Desharnais Injury: Unavailable against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Desharnais (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Wild, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Desharnais will miss a seventh consecutive game due to his upper-body injury, but he's been practicing recently and is with the Sharks on their current road trip, so he may be close to returning. His next opportunity to suit up will be Friday against Edmonton.

Vincent Desharnais
San Jose Sharks
