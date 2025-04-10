Fantasy Hockey
Vincent Desharnais headshot

Vincent Desharnais Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 12:49pm

Desharnais (upper body) will not be in action against Edmonton on Friday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Desharnais is running out of time to return to the lineup before the end of the 2024-25 campaign, with just three games remaining after Friday's clash. Considering the 28-year-old blueliner hasn't registered a point in 29 consecutive contests, fantasy managers probably aren't too concerned about getting him back into the lineup.

Vincent Desharnais
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
