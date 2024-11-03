Vincent Trocheck News: Finds twine Sunday

Trocheck scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Trocheck hadn't scored in the previous six games, adding just two assists in that span. His tally early in the second period gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead. Trocheck is up to three goals, nine points, 28 shots on net, 34 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests. He remains a key part of the Rangers' offense as the second-line center and a member of the first power-play unit, though he often produces slightly below a point-per-game pace.