Vincent Trocheck News: Three-point effort Tuesday

Trocheck scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.

After the Rangers had squandered an early 3-0 lead, Trocheck put his team back in front midway through the third period with his second goal of the night, but it wasn't enough. While some of New York's other stars have been struggling of late, Trocheck's production has remained steady, and over the last nine games he's collected five goals and nine points while adding 24 shots on net, 20 hits, 15 blocked shots, nine PIM and a plus-1 rating to his ledger.