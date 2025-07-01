Vinni Lettieri News: Finds work with Toronto

Lettieri signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Lettieri was able to get into 26 NHL games with the Bruins last season, earning five points, 52 shots on net and 60 hits. The 30-year-old will be in contention for bottom-six minutes with the Maple Leafs. He may spend some time in the AHL with the Marlies, but Lettieri has proven himself a decent depth forward.