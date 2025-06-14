Vinzenz Rohrer News: Inks entry-level deal

Rohrer signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Saturday.

Rohrer notched 15 goals and 25 points across 52 regular-season contests with the ZSC Lions of Switzerland's National League in 2024-25 before adding one goal and six assists in 16 playoff appearances. He is signed with the Swiss club through the 2027-28 campaign and could continue playing there next season. The Canadiens chose the 20-year-old forward in the third round (75th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.