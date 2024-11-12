Fantasy Hockey
Vitek Vanecek News: Falls to Philly in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Vanecek made 40 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped one of three shootout attempts in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The Sharks were staring at a 3-0 deficit early in the second period after Vanecek gave up a breakaway goal to Matvei Michkov, but the veteran netminder kept his focus and gave his team a chance to mount a comeback with some big stops down the stretch -- Philadelphia out-shot San Jose 16-7 in the third period alone. The Sharks' defense remains a problem, and Vanecek has faced 40 or more shots in three of his last five starts, going 2-2-1 during that time with a .912 save percentage but only a 3.33 GAA.

