Vitek Vanecek News: Falls to Philly in shootout

Vanecek made 40 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped one of three shootout attempts in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The Sharks were staring at a 3-0 deficit early in the second period after Vanecek gave up a breakaway goal to Matvei Michkov, but the veteran netminder kept his focus and gave his team a chance to mount a comeback with some big stops down the stretch -- Philadelphia out-shot San Jose 16-7 in the third period alone. The Sharks' defense remains a problem, and Vanecek has faced 40 or more shots in three of his last five starts, going 2-2-1 during that time with a .912 save percentage but only a 3.33 GAA.