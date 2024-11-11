Vitek Vanecek News: Tending twine Monday

Vanecek will serve as the starting goaltender for Monday's road matchup against Philadelphia, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Vanecek has been inconsistent over his last two starts, as he turned aside 49 of 50 shots (.980 save percentage) to earn a win over Columbus at home Tuesday before allowing four goals on 30 shots (.867 save percentage) in a home loss to Minnesota on Thursday. However, he'll be between the pipes for the third time in the Sharks' last four games, and he'll attempt to turn things around against the Flyers, who have averaged just 2.53 goals per game to begin the season.