Vladimir Tarasenko headshot

Vladimir Tarasenko News: Generates power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 4:24am

Tarasenko recorded a power-play assist, four shots on net and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Candadiens.

Tarasenko picked up the primary assist, setting up Dylan Larkin's power-play tally. He has seven points (one goal, six assists) on the man-advantage unit, a far cry from his heyday with St. Louis. The Red Wings brought Tarasenko on board for additional scoring punch, but the 33-year-old has languished with just six goals and 14 assists through 47 outings. He's been held to two goals over the last 24 games and is on pace for just 10 tallies.

Vladimir Tarasenko
Detroit Red Wings
