Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Vladimir Tarasenko headshot

Vladimir Tarasenko News: Scores in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Tarasenko scored his fourth goal of the season Sunday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vancouver.

Tarasenko gave Detroit a 4-3 lead at 4:50 of the final frame, and he added three shots in 15:01 of ice time. The Russian winger has scored in back-to-back games after going 16 contests without a marker. Tarasenko has been playing on the top line lately alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Despite the relatively sluggish start, fantasy managers should keep tabs on Tarasenko given his recent promotion.

Vladimir Tarasenko
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now