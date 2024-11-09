Vladislav Gavrikov News: Goals in consecutive games

Gavrikov scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Gavrikov has produced a surprising four-game point streak, which includes him scoring in each of the last two contests. His tally Saturday tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. Gavrikov is up to seven points, 21 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-12 rating through 16 outings. This scoring pace won't last, but the 28-year-old blueliner looks set to be a reliable source of blocks and a positive plus-minus rating in 2024-25.