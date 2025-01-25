Will Borgen News: Inks five-year contract

Borgen signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with the Rangers on Saturday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Borgen is playing out the final season of his two-year, $5.4 million deal. The 28-year-old has two goals, five points, 15 PIM, 78 hits and 66 blocks in 50 appearances between Seattle and the Rangers in 2024-25. New York acquired him from the Kraken on Dec. 18 as part of the return for sending Kaapo Kakko to Seattle. Borgen has averaged 18:35 of ice time across 17 outings since the trade.