Will Borgen News: Tallies assist Thursday

Borgen notched an assist and had two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Borgen's helper was in the second period where he set up linemate K'Andre Miller's third goal of the season. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to five points on the season with three points since the Rangers acquired him via trade on Dec. 18. Since the move, Borgen has been averaging a TOI of 18:35, which is three and a half minutes more than his ice time earlier this season with Seattle. With the Rangers winners of 10 consecutive games, the defenseman should continue to see consistent minutes, but that won't translate to more offensive production unless his role changes.