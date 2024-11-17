Will Cuylle News: Imitates wrecking ball

Cuylle notched an assist and doled out 10 hits in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Cuylle is a physical player -- he's had at least five hits on seven occasions this season. The winger isn't devoid of offense, with four points over his last five contests and a total of five goals and seven assists through 16 games overall. He's added 30 shots on net, a plus-12 rating, 69 hits and eight PIM while holding steady in a third-line role. He's poised to blow away his rookie-year numbers of 21 points and 249 hits in 81 regular-season appearances.