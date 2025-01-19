Will Cuylle News: Lights lamp Sunday

Cuylle scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Cuylle was superb on offense for the first two months of the season. He started to falter in December, and the bottom has since fallen out completely -- his goal Sunday ended a 13-game point drought. He's still maintained a physical edge while playing in a middle-six role, but he was clearly playing at an unsustainable pace earlier in the season. He's at 12 goals, 25 points, 87 shots on net, 168 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 46 appearances.