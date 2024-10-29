William Carrier News: Deposits goal Monday

Carrier scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Carrier had seen some time on the third line this season, but he was down on the fourth line when he opened the scoring 5:40 into Monday's contest. The 29-year-old winger has multiple hits in three straight games after a slow start to the season in physicality. He's produced two points, nine shots on net, 15 hits and an even plus-minus rating over eight appearances and likely doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.