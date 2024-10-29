William Eklund News: Puts away empty-netter

Eklund scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Eklund has two goals and three assists over his last six games. The 22-year-old winger hasn't been particularly flashy, but he's been consistent while seeing top-six usage for the Sharks -- his 18:26 of ice time Tuesday was a season low. He's collected eight points, 23 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 10 appearances, and while the scoring pace might dip, he should do better than the 45-point campaign he had in 2023-24.