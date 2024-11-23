William Eklund News: Puts up assist

Eklund managed an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Eklund was a game-time decision for Saturday, but he was able to play 20:08, in line with his usual workload. He has two goals and six assists over his last seven contests as he continues to thrive in a top-six role. The winger is up to four goals, 13 helpers, 36 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 22 outings overall. Eklund offers a solid baseline of production across the board, but his biggest contributions are on offense.